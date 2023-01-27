ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Newark, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Bus association president: Invest in Rapid Bus lanes | Opinion

The New Jersey Bus Association, of which I am president, supports efforts to make our streets and roadways safer and most importantly efficient. We strongly support Rapid Bus lanes as a way to decrease congestion and carbon emissions and to increase efficiencies. We take pride in providing affordable transportation to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 873 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate continues to stay below key benchmark.

New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 873 COVID-19 cases and six new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to stay below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.91, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

More than 20 rabbits removed from N.J. backyard shed

Authorities removed 22 rabbits from a backyard and a shed behind a house in Toms River on Sunday. Toms River police were called to the home on Harrison Avenue and found the rabbits on the property. A hazardous materials team from Berkeley was called in to remove the animals “due...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Groundhog Day to be without N.J.’s Milltown Mel again due to unforeseen snag

With just days remaining before Groundhog Day 2023, it appears the tiny New Jersey borough of Milltown has hit a snag — again. Milltown Mel, the borough’s weather-predicting groundhog, died last year prior to Groundhog Day 2022, forcing the town to cancel its longtime traditional ceremony aimed at determining whether the Garden State will have an extended winter or an early spring.
MILLTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy