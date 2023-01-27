Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Emergency work starts on I-80 retaining wall with ‘severe’ cracks
The state Department of Transportation is starting emergency work this month on four panels of a larger 70-year old retaining wall that supports four lanes of I-80 near the Delaware River. The wall — located on an “S-curve” section of I-80 east — is out of sight of drivers along...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
New Jersey’s landmark environmental justice law must do what was promised | Opinion
In September 2020, we gathered in a sunny park in Newark with a jubilant crowd to witness Gov. Phil Murphy sign a landmark environmental justice (EJ) law (A2212/S232). This law was championed by State Senator Troy Singleton and Assemblyman John McKeon and endorsed publicly by Governor Murphy even before it passed through the legislature.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Bus association president: Invest in Rapid Bus lanes | Opinion
The New Jersey Bus Association, of which I am president, supports efforts to make our streets and roadways safer and most importantly efficient. We strongly support Rapid Bus lanes as a way to decrease congestion and carbon emissions and to increase efficiencies. We take pride in providing affordable transportation to...
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
No bias charges in N.J. India Day Parade bulldozer incident, prosecutor says
An investigation into a bulldozer that appeared at the annual India Day Parade in Edison in August has determined there is not enough evidence to support a bias intimidation charge, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced. The incident was “properly reported and classified as a bias incident,” but the...
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Saudi national who stole N.J. school bus had ‘jihad’ journals, feds say
A 22-year-old Saudi national charged with stealing a Livingston school bus and driving it to Pennsylvania before abandoning it earlier this month left behind journals containing writings about jihad and a variety of threats against Jews and police officers, federal officials said Monday. The investigation into Bader Alzahrani , 22,...
Caesars Sportsbook & Casino expands iGaming partnership with AGS
With every passing month, New Jersey and Pennsylvania keep posting record sports betting and online casino gambling numbers. The two neighbors should see their tax revenue increasing in 2023 thanks to a new partnership between global iGaming company AGS and Caesars Sportsbook and Casino.
N.J. reports 873 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate continues to stay below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 873 COVID-19 cases and six new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to stay below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.91, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
More than 20 rabbits removed from N.J. backyard shed
Authorities removed 22 rabbits from a backyard and a shed behind a house in Toms River on Sunday. Toms River police were called to the home on Harrison Avenue and found the rabbits on the property. A hazardous materials team from Berkeley was called in to remove the animals “due...
Homeless man lights himself on fire at NJ Transit bus terminal
LAKEWOOD — A homeless man called 911 after setting himself on fire at an NJ Transit bus station late Thursday night. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 43-year-old man told the 911 operator he was "feeling suicidal." He had already been burned in the stomach and chest after lighting up his sweatshirt.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
Groundhog Day to be without N.J.’s Milltown Mel again due to unforeseen snag
With just days remaining before Groundhog Day 2023, it appears the tiny New Jersey borough of Milltown has hit a snag — again. Milltown Mel, the borough’s weather-predicting groundhog, died last year prior to Groundhog Day 2022, forcing the town to cancel its longtime traditional ceremony aimed at determining whether the Garden State will have an extended winter or an early spring.
