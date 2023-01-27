Read full article on original website
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 30-Feb. 5
With county and conference tournaments beginning to take center stage, it means that the state tournament can’t be too far away. With the calendar set to flip to February, we’ve already seen plenty of big games and terrific individual performances throughout the state on a daily basis. Not a day goes by without someone hitting a game-winning shot or dropping a career-high in points.
Boys basketball: No. 4 SPP, No. 6 Ramapo and East Side take wins at Newark vs. Everybody
Jackson Tindall, Peyton Miller and Nico Pena each scored 13 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 68-23 win over West Side during the Newark vs. Everybody showcase hosted by Weequahic. The Marauders (15-3) led 40-14 by the start of the...
Girls basketball: No. 5 Rutgers Prep tops No. 6 Montclair Immaculate - Mecca Showcase
Katie Ledden had a double-double while Mikayla Blakes tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 76-56 win over No. 6 Montclair Immaculate at the Mecca Showcase at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx, New York. Ledden finished...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Girls basketball: No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas falls to Long Island Lutheran (NY)
St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, took an 86-43 road loss at the hands of Long Island Lutheran (NY). Long Island Lutheran led 49-22 at the half. Gianna Chuffo led St. Thomas Aquinas with 13 points, while Jessica Cooper scored 11 points. The N.J. High School...
Boys Basketball: Results, links, photos and featured coverage for Jan. 30
Eastern vs. St. Joseph (Hamm.) boys basketball, Jan. 28, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Division and conference titles are still on the line as there are only about two full weeks left before the regular season starts to wind down and county tournaments kick into full swing. Teams will look to start to gain momentum as they gear up for postseason runs.
Who stole the show? Top 100 weekly statewide boys basketball stat leaders, Jan. 22-28
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Jan. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 28, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8
Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Boys Basketball: Ramsey, St. Joseph (Mont.), others advance in the Bergen County Jamboree
Noah Eide scored 12 points as seventh-seeded Ramsey defeated 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.) in the second round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree at Northern Highlands High School in Allendale.
SJ Times girls basketball notebook: For Clearview’s Steidle, 1,000 is a family affair
The next time the Steidle family gets together for a pickup or shooting game on their backyard basketball court, there will be three career 1,000-point scorers eligible to compete. Clearview senior guard Emma Steidle joined the family business Thursday night with her 19-point performance in a 60-29 win over Delsea....
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Ice Hockey Top 20, Jan. 30: Get ready, Cup season approaches
This is the final calm before the storm. There’s about a week left before Cup season gets underway. There promises to be plenty of activity between now and then with divisional matchups increasing in importance.
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round
Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
Boys Basketball: Second half surge leads Oratory past New Providence
Oratory pulled away late in the second half in a 56-43 win over New Providence, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
