In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Jan. 28 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

With county and conference tournaments beginning to take center stage, it means that the state tournament can’t be too far away. With the calendar set to flip to February, we’ve already seen plenty of big games and terrific individual performances throughout the state on a daily basis. Not a day goes by without someone hitting a game-winning shot or dropping a career-high in points.
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Division and conference titles are still on the line as there are only about two full weeks left before the regular season starts to wind down and county tournaments kick into full swing. Teams will look to start to gain momentum as they gear up for postseason runs.
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8

Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
