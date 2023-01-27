ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
insideevs.com

So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works

When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Cybertruck Now Coming Summer 2023, Volume Production in 2024

If you are one of the many would-be Tesla Cybertruck buyers anxiously waiting for your pickup truck to be built, your patience is still a ways away from being rewarded. Production of the electric truck should begin this summer, but don't get too excited about the timing because the numbers will be small, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on a call to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
BBC

'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'

When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy