insideevs.com
Beam E-Scooter Concept Can Transform Into An E-Bike For Longer Rides
Adaptability, convenience, versatility, and safety. These are all click words that manufacturers of gadgets use to market their products. As much as these words are overused and sometimes abused, they're very much necessary aspects of today's evolving alternative transportation system. With more cities across the globe realizing that cars are not the only answer to mobility, innovative concepts surrounding electric micro-mobility have emerged.
insideevs.com
Watch Audi Activesphere Concept Change From Pickup To Fastback
Audi just revealed the last concept in its series of “sphere” design studies and while at first it may look like just another raised vehicle with a fastback style rear end, it actually has one important party piece. It can actually turn itself into a pickup truck complete with an actual flatbed in the back - see it in action in this video.
Fstoppers
Tips on Photographing New Female Models
Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
insideevs.com
YouTuber Buys Four Flood-Damaged Teslas Sight Unseen, Sparks Start Flying
Buying a second-hand car is always a gamble, even when you get the chance to thoroughly inspect it at a garage or with a mechanic friend. You don't know what you're getting because you don't know exactly how the car was maintained and repaired before you bought it, so you bite the bullet and hope for the best.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
How a Small Pet Supply Brand Grew Into a Successful Franchise
Adrian Archie shares how his diverse experiences and a solid business foundation helped grow his brand petNmind. When chasing your dreams, a solid foundation is the key to success. This mindset has guided Adrian Archie, CEO of petNmind, on his journey of growing his once-small business into a franchise brand.
insideevs.com
So, Your Tesla Just Lost A Ton Of Value, But That's How Life Works
When Tesla raises its prices, people are upset, which is to be expected. When Tesla lowers its prices – which is rare, especially in the US – while many people are obviously excited, others aren't happy. The unhappy folks are typically those who already own a Tesla model that they paid more for. Not only are they likely jealous that someone got a much better deal on a Tesla than they did, but their resale/trade-in value instantly plummets.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon
The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
insideevs.com
Here Are The Best Used EVs That Qualify For The $4,000 Tax Credit
Welcome to 2023. With nearly two years of an overly-inflated used car market, second-hand car prices are finally trending downwards across the board. Used electric cars are now becoming more attainable, and with the recent signing of the controversial Inflation Reduction Act, there is an opportunity some consumers can take advantage of: a $4,000 used EV tax credit. But before going ahead and purchasing a used EV, it's essential to understand how the credit works.
How to Design A Strategic Brand For Your Business
Developing a strategic brand is an important part of increasing the visibility and credibility of a business. Discover the key components of a strategic brand to set a strong foundation for your business in 2023.
techxplore.com
Framing artistic style with AI
Research in the International Journal of Arts and Technology has looked at how generative adversarial networks (GANs) might be used to transform an artistic image with a given style into a similar image with a different style. For example, a Western abstract transformed into a Chinese figurative image. Tests with...
insideevs.com
Take A Peek At Droyd's Electric Two-Wheelers For Kids
Getting your kids started on two wheels is quite possibly one of the most exciting thing for any parent. I'm sure it's even more exciting for the youngsters who get their first whiff of freedom on two wheels. Now, I don't have any kids of my own just yet, but I sure know that when I do have kids, I'll be grinning from ear-to-ear seeing them ride a bike for the very first time.
The future of design will be 'collaborative chaos'
What will the future of design and new design workflows look like? Figma's Chief Product Officer, Yuhki Yamashita, sits down with me to chat about what he thinks the future of design will be, one where "chaos" of an "always in progress" workflow should be embraced rather than feared. Collaboration...
insideevs.com
Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt
Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
Web3: Catalyzing Digital Fashion
New Web3 tools are helping create a new asset class of digital items.
ZDNet
How to use DALL•E 2 to turn your wildest imaginations into AI-generated art
Life imitates art, or does art imitate life? With OpenAI's DALL•E 2, art can imitate just about anything. The trending text-to-art platform allows just about anyone to generate images, but with a keyboard instead of a brush. The concept sounds almost too simple (and futuristic) to be true: Type...
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
