Dr. Marc Lessard: UNH Institute for Earth, Oceans & Space Collaborates with NASA to Study Aurora Borealis

A NH Writer’s Life: John Perrault – Season of Shagginess
North Hampton, NH: John Perrault’s bio defines him as a balladeer, poet, author, and songwriter. From 2003 to 2005, he was the poet laureate of Portsmouth. I asked John to explain what being a poet laureate entails. “I was the fourth poet laureate Portsmouth had, which started eight years...
Roger Wood’s Journal of the Tragic Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion
On Jan. 27, 1986, I sat in a motel room in Florida watching the New England Patriots get trounced 45 to 3 by the Chicago Bears in their first Superbowl Appearance. After the lopsided loss, I said to the other reporters, “At least tomorrow will be a great day for New England.” I was referring to the history-making flight of Concord High School teacher Christa McAuliffe, who had been chosen from a nationwide pool to be the first teacher in space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. Months before, I interviewed Christa during a celebration parade in her home town. Jan. 28, 1986, was to be a joyous day for her family and the state of New Hampshire.
Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
And the Winner Is ….
Today I muse on the Academy Awards. I have not seen any of the films but hope to be prepared by the time the awards begin. I’ll watch All Quiet on the Western Front today, perhaps The Banshees of Inisherin tomorrow. I’ll begin my own list of who should win, who should not. I’ll contemplate my outfit for the gala, try to imagine what will be in my glam bag, who I’ll bring as my date.
Waypoint Appeal: Urgent Need for Survival Gear for Homeless Youths
Waypoint RAPID RESPONSE appeal: urgent need for survival gear for youth. February 1, 2023, Manchester, NH…With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
Rotary Club Marks 100th Anniversary Presenting $100,000 To Portsmouth
While the city of Portsmouth celebrates its 400 anniversary this year, the city’s Rotary Club organization marks its 100th. To celebrate that milestone, the service organization has presented the city with $100,000. As podcast producer Roger Wood finds out, the club has also partnered with many local organizations to provide funding and assistance. Ben Wheeler is past president of the club.
Bill Would Create Education ‘Donor Towns’ and Expand Tax Relief Program
CONCORD — A bill that would, once again, create “donor towns” under the Statewide Education Property Tax had a public hearing Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee. House Bill 569 would require all communities in the state to send their statewide property tax revenue to...
Opposition Turns Out for Bill on Expanding Education Trust Fund Uses
CONCORD — A bill to expand the uses for the state’s Education Trust Fund ran into opposition Friday as opponents said it would give the new Education Freedom Account program a blank check without accountability. The prime sponsor of House Bill 440, Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said the...
Judge Orders Manchester Police To ID Supervisors Who Ignored George Floyd Meme
CONCORD, N.H. – The Hillsborough Superior Court yesterday issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
Dusty Old Cars Victims Don’t Expect Justice
The man behind the multi-million-dollar classic car fraud has been convicted of theft again, but victims of Dusty Old Cars owner Stephan Condodemetraky want to see more punishment this time. “Please, this time, get him into jail,” said Amy Sletten. “He is a menace to the public and the State...
Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in New Hampshire. In March 2020,...
Education Department Would Oversee Education Freedom Accounts in Proposed Bill
CONCORD — Several lawmakers seek changes to the new Education Freedom Account program with a package of bills addressing issues raised in its first two years of operation. The program was included in the state’s two-year operating budget passed in 2021, and has been significantly over budget projections with more students than anticipated and what many view as insufficient oversight.
Police Looking for Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Taking Her 5-Month-Old Baby
Manchester Police are currently looking for 28-year-old Kevin Voisine of Manchester in. connection with an assault and endangering a child. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 9:45 PM, Manchester Police were called to a Varney St. address. Police located a woman who had been assaulted and reported that the assailant...
