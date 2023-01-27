Read full article on original website
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
Suspicious activity reported near Boston College off-campus housing; police investigating
BOSTON — Authorities have issued a community alert in Brighton after a suspicious man was seen loitering near an off-campus residence Saturday night. Boston College Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted breaking and entering in the area of Foster Street. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen looking around the rear door area of a student’s house, according to officials.
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Babson and Fremont Streets. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they heard between three and five gunshots and then saw the teenager’s...
universalhub.com
Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan
A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
NECN
Person Killed in Mattapan Shooting
A person has died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police responded to Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition, but Boston EMS confirmed the person had died from...
Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade
WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
Suspect sought in connection to commercial breaking and entering in Roxbury, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial breaking and entering in Roxbury on Friday. The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, police said the suspect used a prying device to open a locked office door.
Guns seized from home after man shot in Providence
Providence police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
caughtindot.com
Group of Kids Attack Another Group of Kids on MBTA Bus
MBTA Transit Police report a violent incident involving one group of kids attacking another group of kids on a bus on Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road. The bus was then trashed.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
whdh.com
Crowd gathers in Boston for peaceful protest after Tyre Nichols video released
A crowd of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Boston on Friday, hours after Memphis authorities released graphic video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers. In the video, the officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons...
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
