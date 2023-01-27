ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location

Carencro will soon have a new Best Stop. The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am. The new location of The Best Stop will be at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, which is right...
CARENCRO, LA
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
BROUSSARD, LA
The French Press Restaurant Announces Second Lafayette Location

The French Press, a popular local eatery, announced it will be opening a second location in Lafayette. After serving one-of-a-kind Cajun-inspired creations since 2009 in their original Downtown Lafayette location, The French Press will be bringing their chef-driven casual dining to another side of town. James Beard-nominated Chef Justin Girouard...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday

Louisiana's roller coaster ride of strong storms and flash flooding will make another appearance in cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and even Shreveport this Sunday. Another storm winding its way across the west coast of the United States will once again migrate across the country to bring a threat of raucous weather and potential downpours. The system's expected arrival is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
LHSAA Soccer Playoffs: Check Out All The Acadiana Area Teams in Action

The 2023 LHSAA Soccer playoff brackets have officially been released. The first round begins on Sunday, February 5th and the finals will take place on February 18th. There are multiple Acadiana teams in action in both the girl's and boys’ brackets. Here is the list of Acadiana high school teams competing in the first round of the LHSAA Soccer playoffs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
