Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
Woman Shoots Boyfriend in the Back, Calls 911, and Gets Arrested in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman is behind bars, charged with attempted second-degree murder after a violent altercation with her boyfriend. On Friday, January 27, Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 and told the operator that she had shot her boyfriend in the back. They were at their apartment at the time.
Lake Arthur, Louisiana Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Death of Gueydan Bicyclist
GUEYDAN, La. (KPEL News) - On the night of January 9th, 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan was riding his bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish when a Toyota Tundra struck him head-on. Originally, Louisiana State Police investigators reported to KPEL News that Vincent...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Several Squirrel Monkeys Stolen from Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana
BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) - Broussard Police are investigating a theft at Zoosiana. But it wasn't money or merchandies that was taken - it was monkeys. Specifically, several quirrel monkeys. Zoosiana announced earlier today that it was closed due to weather. However, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broussard Police responded to...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
These Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Daytime Traffic Closures This Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last week, Louisiana DOTD officials began work upgrading traffic signals on various intersections across Lafayette Parish. Major roadways such as Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Johnston Street, and Pinhook Road were a part of the roadwork. This week, some of those same roadways will see more traffic...
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location
Carencro will soon have a new Best Stop. The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am. The new location of The Best Stop will be at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, which is right...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Food Network Star Bobby Flay Eyes Baton Rouge, Louisiana for Next Burger Restaurant
Chef, restauranteur, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay has several successful restaurants under his belt, including more than one chain. And one of those chains, Bobby's Burgers, could be coming to Baton Rouge before too long. Currently, Bobby's Burgers has six locations, including one in New Orleans (located inside Caesars Casino)...
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
The French Press Restaurant Announces Second Lafayette Location
The French Press, a popular local eatery, announced it will be opening a second location in Lafayette. After serving one-of-a-kind Cajun-inspired creations since 2009 in their original Downtown Lafayette location, The French Press will be bringing their chef-driven casual dining to another side of town. James Beard-nominated Chef Justin Girouard...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Louisiana's roller coaster ride of strong storms and flash flooding will make another appearance in cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and even Shreveport this Sunday. Another storm winding its way across the west coast of the United States will once again migrate across the country to bring a threat of raucous weather and potential downpours. The system's expected arrival is Sunday.
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
LHSAA Soccer Playoffs: Check Out All The Acadiana Area Teams in Action
The 2023 LHSAA Soccer playoff brackets have officially been released. The first round begins on Sunday, February 5th and the finals will take place on February 18th. There are multiple Acadiana teams in action in both the girl's and boys’ brackets. Here is the list of Acadiana high school teams competing in the first round of the LHSAA Soccer playoffs.
‘Boil & Roux’ Asks for ‘Grace and Mercy’ After Baton Rouge Restaurant Featured on Food Network TV Show
Baton Rouge restaurant Boil & Roux is featured on an episode of the Food Network TV show 'Restaurant Impossible.'. The 'Restaurant Impossible' episode featuring Boil & Roux airs Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. CST and a preview on Facebook has garnered mixed reactions from viewers on social media. A...
