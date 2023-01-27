Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-Run machine Smith wins fourth Allan Border medal
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia run machine Steve Smith clinched his fourth Allan Border Medal on Monday, becoming only the third player, after Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, to achieve the feat. Smith polled 171 votes, while nearest rival Travis Head managed 144, to claim Australian cricket’s greatest individual honour...
104.1 WIKY
Rugby-Ireland must relish top ranking in world rugby says Beirne
(Reuters) – Ireland must learn to embrace the expectation and scrutiny that comes with being the top ranked rugby team in the world, experienced forward Tadhg Beirne said on Tuesday. Ireland will start this year’s Six Nations Championship leading the World Rugby rankings but have a difficult opener away...
104.1 WIKY
South Africa’s ANC wants to use disaster rules to ease power crisis
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) wants to employ disaster management legislation that was used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help end crippling power cuts, a top party official said on Tuesday. Struggling state utility Eskom has implemented power cuts every day...
104.1 WIKY
Squeezed mining companies face growth dilemma
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – High costs and the prospect of shrinking earnings have made big miners nervous about expansion, even as shareholders demand investment in response to robust commodity prices, China’s reopening and the role of minerals in decarbonising the economy. Although years of cost discipline have repaired balance...
