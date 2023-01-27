Read full article on original website
Analysis-European debt sales break January record in a tricky year
(Reuters) – European borrowers sold a record 280 billion euros ($304 billion) of debt in January, in a jump outpacing U.S. peers, to take advantage of tumbling borrowing costs and better-than-expected economic conditions. It is an encouraging sign for governments and corporates having to navigate higher interest rates, and...
UBS fourth-quarter profit rises 23%; beats estimates
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland’s UBS Group AG on Tuesday reported a 23% increase in fourth-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, helped by a fall in costs despite a drop in financial markets. The world’s largest wealth manager kicked off a round of reporting for major European banks, many of which have...
Tesla to boost spending as plant expansions gather pace
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it expects a jump in capital expenditure next year as the electric-vehicle maker increases production of a new battery cell and the Semi heavy duty truck. The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, forecast capital expenditure between $7 billion and $9 billion...
T-Mobile misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as competition heats up with rivals looking to add subscribers through more attractive promotional offers. The company added thousands of wireless subscribers over the last few years, thanks to hefty discounts on smartphones,...
Chinese EV giant BYD set for surge in 2022 profit as sales jump
(Reuters) – China’s BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier, it said on Monday. With sales of 1.86 million cars, it expects...
Taiwan Dec export orders fall for 4th month, uncertainty darkens outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders contracted for a fourth straight month in December, hit by slumping Chinese demand and weaker global consumer spending due to inflation and interest rate hikes. The island’s export orders, a bellwether for global technology demand, slid 23.2% from a year earlier to...
Squeezed mining companies face growth dilemma
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – High costs and the prospect of shrinking earnings have made big miners nervous about expansion, even as shareholders demand investment in response to robust commodity prices, China’s reopening and the role of minerals in decarbonising the economy. Although years of cost discipline have repaired balance...
Cloud firm NetApp to cut 8% of global workforce amid tech layoffs
(Reuters) – NetApp Inc said on Tuesday it would cut roughly 960 jobs, or about 8% of its global workforce, as the cloud data management firm grapples with tough economic conditions that have crimped customer spending. The company expects to implement the job cuts largely through the end of...
Celsius’ business model different from that advertised -U.S. bankruptcy examiner
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The business model that crypto firm Celsius Network had advertised and sold to its customers was not the business it actually operated, a U.S. court-ordered examiner report released on Tuesday showed. From its inception, Celsius and its founder Alex Mashinsky, who is currently facing fraud allegations...
Japan Dec factory output inches down, retail sales beat forecasts
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factories cut output slightly in December, capping an anaemic final quarter of 2022 for manufacturers hit by stalling global demand and rising costs. Although retail sales, a barometer of service-sector activity and consumer spending, rose more than expected, the faltering factory activity is ill-timed as...
Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products
(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast a steeper-than-expected drop in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and pills in 2023, intensifying investor concerns over demand for the products as governments reduce orders. The company’s shares fell 3.1% to $42.22 before the bell. The forecast casts some uncertainty over future sales...
EV maker Lotus Tech plans U.S. IPO via deal with SPAC L Catterton – sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Lotus Technology will go public in the United States via a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp in a deal that will value the combined group at $5.4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The valuation takes into...
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China
(Reuters) – Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to “robust” plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans...
Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an “unprecedented deterioration” in memory chip demand. The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won...
Asia’s factory activity contracts despite China’s COVID reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China’s COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region’s economic recovery. China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in...
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID ‘failure’ repeat
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the “catastrophic failure” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals...
Bank of Korea board cautious on more rate hikes – Jan meeting minutes
SEOUL (Reuters) – Most Bank of Korea board members at a Jan. 13 meeting turned cautious about interest rates rises, even though a majority voted for one on that day, meeting minutes showed on Tuesday. Two of six members cited in the minutes opposed the rise implemented on that...
Amgen launches biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Amgen Inc on Tuesday said it was launching Amjevita, or adalimumab-atto, a biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc’s big selling arthritis treatment Humira, the first such biosimilar competition for the drug in the United States. Amgen said the drug will have two list prices that...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
