22-year-old woman wanted by Huron Police for stabbing 62-year-old man

Huron police are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old woman who they say stabbed a 62-year-old man.

The stabbing happened Friday morning at the Porvenir Estates on Lassen and West Tornado Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Through their investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Rosita Yvette Bobadilla as the person responsible for the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information on where she is to call Huron Police at 559-945-2046.

Bobadilla is considered armed and dangerous.