22-year-old woman wanted by Huron Police for stabbing 62-year-old man
Huron police are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old woman who they say stabbed a 62-year-old man. The stabbing happened Friday morning at the Porvenir Estates on Lassen and West Tornado Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. Through their investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Rosita Yvette Bobadilla as the person responsible for the stabbing. Police are asking anyone with information on where she is to call Huron Police at 559-945-2046. Bobadilla is considered armed and dangerous.
