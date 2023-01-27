Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other...
104.1 WIKY
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
104.1 WIKY
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
104.1 WIKY
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, raise production levels
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it was cutting prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 2.6% before the...
