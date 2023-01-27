Read full article on original website
Soccer-Newcastle sign forward Gordon from Everton
(Reuters) – Newcastle United have completed the signing of forward Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Everton, both clubs said on Sunday. British media reported Newcastle will pay up to 45 million pounds ($55.8 million) for the 21-year-old, who will bolster their attacking options as they push for a Champions League spot.
Soccer-Juventus suffer shock home loss to Monza
(Reuters) – Juventus suffered another blow in their bid for Champions League qualification as they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Monza in Serie A on Sunday. Juventus are languishing 13th in the standings with 23 points, two places behind Monza. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have not been able...
Soccer-Cup joy for Son as Tottenham reach fifth round, Leicester through
PRESTON, England (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in his side’s 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round with debutant Arnaut Danjuma also on target at Deepdale on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham were joined in...
Soccer-Premier League signs NFT deal with SoftBank-backed Sorare
LONDON (Reuters) – The Premier League is partnering with French fantasy sports platform Sorare to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a sign that the sporting world is continuing to embrace digital assets despite the rout in markets. The deal gives Sorare a four-year license to sell digital sports cards of...
Soccer-Bayern held to third straight draw as Bundesliga lead crumbles
MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw against visiting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to leave them with only a slim Bundesliga lead after being held for the third game in a row with the same scoreline. The result left the reigning champions one point ahead of second-placed...
Soccer-Lazio lose ground after 1-1 draw with Fiorentina
(Reuters) – Lazio missed the chance to move up to second in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri’s side are now in third place with 38 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli who were playing later on Sunday. Fiorentina are 12th with 24 points.
Soccer-Liverpool need more improvement, says Klopp after FA Cup exit
(Reuters) – Liverpool have improved in the last two weeks but still need to get better, manager Juergen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Liverpool went out of the Cup after a 2-1 loss at...
Soccer-Brighton strike late to knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup
BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time. Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed...
Soccer-Dortmund make it three out of three this year with 2-0 win over Leverkusen
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) -Borussia Dortmund cruised past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Sunday for their third win in three league matches since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break, climbing to within three points of the top spot. Goals from Karim Adeyemi and a second half own goal from Edmond...
Soccer-Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad
MADRID (Reuters) – Battling Real Sociedad survived a pounding at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday when they held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in a frantic LaLiga match. Real Madrid recorded 20 goal attempts compared to only seven created by the visitors who held their turf heroically to go home to San Sebastian with a point thanks to a string of saves by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Soccer-Late goal from Simeone gives Napoli 2-1 win over Roma
(Reuters) – A superb first-half goal from Victor Osimhen and a late decider from Giovanni Simeone gave Napoli a 2-1 home win against Roma on Sunday as they took another step closer to ending their 33-year wait to win the Serie A title. Napoli are alone at the top...
Soccer-PSG’s poor run continues with Reims draw
PARIS (Reuters) – Paris St Germain’s mediocre run in Ligue 1 continued as they fell to a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home against Stade de Reims after being reduced to 10 men on Sunday. Neymar scored early in the second half before Marco Verratti was shown a straight...
Cricket-Run machine Smith wins fourth Allan Border medal
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia run machine Steve Smith clinched his fourth Allan Border Medal on Monday, becoming only the third player, after Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, to achieve the feat. Smith polled 171 votes, while nearest rival Travis Head managed 144, to claim Australian cricket’s greatest individual honour...
Golf-McIlroy pips Reed by one shot to win third Dubai Desert Classic crown
(Reuters) – World number one Rory McIlroy won his third Dubai Desert Classic title on Monday after he shot a final round of 68 to finish at 19-under overall, beating Patrick Reed by one stroke. Reed finished with a commendable final-round score of 65 which included an eagle on...
