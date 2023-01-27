Read full article on original website
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Road closure on I-8 due to overturned semis
Interstate 8 west and Crestwood Road were shut down Thursday morning due to two overturned semis blocking the roadway, California Highway Patrol told FOX 5.
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
California natural gas bills continue to soar; state might issue credits early
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter.
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills
On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
Grid Expert: Replacing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Renewables ‘Can’t Be Done’
With recent legislation limiting the lifetime of California’s last remaining nuclear power plant to eight more years, the debate about replacement power has once again been thrust to the forefront of environmental concerns: will higher emissions after the shutdown of Diablo Canyon doom California’s efforts to meet climate targets?
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
E&J Gallo shutters California distribution operations
The sites will reportedly close on 1 March. US wine major E&J Gallo is to close its California-based distribution operations, handing its shipping to retail chains to Texas firm Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The move will result in layoffs at the company’s Gallo Sales Company subsidiary, with 355 workers...
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
California Minimum Car Insurance Requirements You Need to Know About
We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. California requires drivers to...
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
