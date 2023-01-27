ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
just-drinks.com

E&J Gallo shutters California distribution operations

The sites will reportedly close on 1 March. US wine major E&J Gallo is to close its California-based distribution operations, handing its shipping to retail chains to Texas firm Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The move will result in layoffs at the company’s Gallo Sales Company subsidiary, with 355 workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy