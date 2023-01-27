Read full article on original website
British EV startup Arrival to lay off half of its staff
(Reuters) -British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would lay off 50% of its staff, bringing the total headcount down to about 800 employees. The startup has faced difficulties raising funds and had announced shifting its focus to the United States to minimize costs leveraging benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Morgan Stanley’s Kayello to step down as MENA head
DUBAI (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley’s regional head for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Sammy Kayello is stepping down, the bank said in an internal memo, though he will remain with the business as a senior adviser at the Wall Street bank. Morgan Stanley’s chief executive for...
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in...
Israel drops plastic tax despite environmental gains
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s new hard-right government said on Sunday it had dropped a year-old tax that had significantly reduced the consumption of single-use plastic plates and utensils. The decision, in apparent defiance of global efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is polluting oceans, came...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
UK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and...
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried’s “recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses,”...
