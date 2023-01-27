Group of teens attack another group of teens and a window on a T bus with bricks; two injured, windows smashed, police say

Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
‘He made friends wherever he went’: Community, family mourn 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence shot and killed in Mattapan
Tyler was visiting his grandmother in Mattapan when he was shot and killed Sunday morning. Communities in Norwood and Mattapan are mourning the death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. Lawrence was a student at Coakley Middle School, Norwood Superintendent David Thomson said...
Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window
A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
7-Month-Old Baby of Mother Accused of Strangling Her Kids Has Died
A 7-month-old baby who was the lone survivor of an alleged attack by his own mother has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday. The baby boy had suffered traumatic injuries in the alleged attack earlier this week that left two other children, aged 5 and 3, dead. Prosecutors say the children's mother, Lindsay Clancy, strangled the children before jumping from a window in an apparent suicide attempt. Police have been probing whether Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she allegedly attacked her children. The 32-year-old is currently in recovery in a Boston hospital while in police custody on murder charges, as well as three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.Read it at Boston
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
How could mummified body of schizophrenic woman Laura Winham, 38, lie unnoticed for four years?
Laura Winham's heartbroken family reluctantly kept away from her Surrey home because her schizophrenia had caused her to believe they would harm her.
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester
BOSTON - Three people were stabbed near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said some students were involved in the incident. "What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community," Skipper said. "National and State statistics all remind us of how much...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill
HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
Dover, New Hampshire, Driver Leads Police on Four-Town, High Speed Chase
🔴 A New Hampshire State Police trooper attempted to stop Adriana Dion, 33, on Route 11 in Farmington. 🔴 Dion took off instead and was pursued by the trooper through four towns. 🔴 The chase ended with a crash into a snowbank. A Dover woman led police...
Comments / 0