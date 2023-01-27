ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Group of teens attack another group of teens and a window on a T bus with bricks; two injured, windows smashed, police say

 5 days ago
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window

A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
DUXBURY, MA
TheDailyBeast

7-Month-Old Baby of Mother Accused of Strangling Her Kids Has Died

A 7-month-old baby who was the lone survivor of an alleged attack by his own mother has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday. The baby boy had suffered traumatic injuries in the alleged attack earlier this week that left two other children, aged 5 and 3, dead. Prosecutors say the children's mother, Lindsay Clancy, strangled the children before jumping from a window in an apparent suicide attempt. Police have been probing whether Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she allegedly attacked her children. The 32-year-old is currently in recovery in a Boston hospital while in police custody on murder charges, as well as three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.Read it at Boston
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester

BOSTON - Three people were stabbed near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said some students were involved in the incident. "What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community," Skipper said. "National and State statistics all remind us of how much...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released. 
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police

CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

