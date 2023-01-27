Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video
WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says
MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
MPA responds after 4 Milwaukee officers arrested, charged with crimes in a week
In just a week, TMJ4 has learned about four Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers charged with or arrested for various crimes.
wtmj.com
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
wtmj.com
Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing...
empowerwisconsin.org
Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions
A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
Milwaukee police warn of armed robberies, car break-ins in downtown area
The Milwaukee Police Department is warning of a "crime trend" of armed robberies and car break-ins occurring in the city's downtown entertainment areas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead
MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27. Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.
Man accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
themadent.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
CBS 58
Milwaukee city leaders hear concerns about loss of labor & delivery resources on near south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coalition to Save St. Francis is asking Milwaukee leaders to help re-open the labor and delivery unit after it closed on short notice in December 2022. Healthcare workers spoke passionately about problems plaguing Ascension's St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee's south side during the city's Public...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Jan. 28, 2023 | 3 a.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: N. 15th Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue. Approximate time: 3 a.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. MUPD responded to multiple reports of shots fired at N....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger
MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
WISN
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
