Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days...
MEMPHIS, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video

WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says

MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtmj.com

Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing...
MEMPHIS, TN
empowerwisconsin.org

Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions

A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead

MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27. Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Jan. 28, 2023 | 3 a.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: N. 15th Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue. Approximate time: 3 a.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. MUPD responded to multiple reports of shots fired at N....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger

MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

