New York City, NY

USA goalkeeper Sean Johnson leaves New York City FC after six years to join Toronto FC

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

USA goalkeeper Sean Johnson has joined Toronto FC , leaving New York City FC after six seasons with the MLS side.

The Reds announced Friday that they had signed the shotstopper, who served as the USMNT's No. 2 during the World Cup in Qatar.

The 33-year-old joins the Canadian team through the 2024 MLS season with Toronto acquiring him through Targeted Allocation Money.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">An MLS Cup MVP between the sticks 🧤<br><br>Welcome to the family 🍁<a href="https://twitter.com/SeanJohnGK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanJohnGK</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a></p>&mdash; Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoFC/status/1619009895885316099?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

NYCFC traded for Johnson from the Chicago Fire, in the 2016 offseason, and he quickly solidified himself as the Club's No. 1 keeper ahead of the 2017 season.

He went on to make 206 appearances for the New York-based club, keeping 60 clean sheets.

Johnson was appointed Captain for the Boys in Blue entering the 2021 season, where he recorded 10 clean sheets in the regular season and playoffs combined and led the team to its first championship in the 2021 MLS Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LVZg_0kTfaA6v00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYxAT_0kTfaA6v00

He played a pivotal role in NYCFC's 2021 playoff run to its first piece of silverware and his performances in The Bronx saw him earn a nod in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, a call up to the USMNT winning two Gold Cups and an inclusion in the National Team roster at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

'Sean has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, given his club and international career,' Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said.

'Sean continues to demonstrate his elite shot-stopping ability, athleticism, and decision-making in important moments and the biggest games.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfZcz_0kTfaA6v00

Johnson brings vast experience to the Reds, having played in 355 regular-season games since entering the league via the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, spending 2010-2016 with the Fire before joining NYCFC.

NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said: 'We would like to thank Sean for all the hard work and leadership he has given to this Club both on-and-off the field.

'Sean has been a leader and a fantastic professional since the day he arrived and ultimately played such an important part in winning the Club our first MLS Cup in 2021.

'Sean has also been a role model and we have been proud of the work he has done in the community and in his role on the Executive Board of Black Players for Change.

'Sean has given everything to this Club since he has arrived, but we understand his decision to take on a new challenge and to do what he feels is best for him and his family. We wish him nothing but the best in the next stage of his career.' p>

Comments / 1

 

