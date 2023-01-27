Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Get Married
As someone who is in the middle of planning my own wedding for September of this year, I can tell you firsthand that it can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many different things to plan for, it can be pretty tough to keep track of all of the little details. If you're able to hire someone to do the planning for you, kudos to you. There's a part of me that wishes I would've planned for that a little better.
Have You Ever Seen Iowa’s Very First License Plate? [PHOTO]
In 2023, every car you see on Iowa roadways is required to have 2 license plates. One in the front and one in the back. There's one exception to that rule, however, it's very unlikely you'll ever see a car like that flying down 380. If you do, you're seeing a collector's item.
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCRG.com
New bill would add limitations for building solar panels in Iowa
The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Cedar Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department is making the best of this cold weather with ice. Des Moines students to continue learning at another location after...
KAAL-TV
Risks of feeding wildlife in the winter
(ABC 6 News) – A new warning from the Iowa and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, urging people not to feed wildlife during the winter. According to Minnesota’s DNR, pheasant numbers are increasing across the state. But something that could hurt the growing population is new reports of corn being left along the road. Which the department says appears to be an attempt to help feed ringtail pheasants.
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints
Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on farmland
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on …. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in. Wednesday Weather Update. 2/1/23. Iowa honoring...
Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee
A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
kiwaradio.com
Taking every precaution necessary to prevent African Swine Fever
IARN — The Iowa Pork Producers Association held its annual meetings at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines this week. As can be expected, the African Swine Fever virus was a central topic of discussion. The national pork board recently put together a trip to Europe to study...
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting. They are similar to a crossbow in that they use scopes to aim and are powerful and accurate. But […] The post New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0