Russell Springs, KY

WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Meth arrest made after traffic stop

A Pike County man was jailed for drug possession and driving while intoxicated. State Police stopped a vehicle on I69 near the Petersburg exit at 7:40 Thursday night. The trooper requested assistance of a K9 because police say the driver, 31-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell, showed signs of impairment. He...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Columbus twin abducted in December dies, police confirm

Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus boys abducted in December, died late Saturday night. Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing late Saturday on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found 6-month-old Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
salyersvilleindependent.com

Body found in roadway

BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTVQ

Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
SOMERSET, KY
14news.com

WTHR

