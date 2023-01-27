ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Top prospects Jayven Anderson, Kollin Lewis among recruits visiting UNT this weekend

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament

Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy