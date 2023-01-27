Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Juveniles 11, 14, charged with Natchitoches fire truck theft
POWHATAN, La. -- Two juveniles -- ages 11 and 14 -- are charged with multiple crimes in connection with a fire station break-in and fire truck theft. The two were developed as persons of interest the day after the Natchitoches Fire District No. 10 fire truck was stolen out of the fire station in Powhatan. Natchitoches Parish sheriffs investigators developed more leads last week, leading to the arrests.
KPVI Newschannel 6
2 males shot in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three more Bossier schools receive Purple Star designations
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Yearlong research opportunity at LSU Health Shreveport opens for area high school seniors
SHREVEPORT, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins
LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Hawkins extends winning streak to 22 games
HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games. The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins...
