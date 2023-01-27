Read full article on original website
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.
Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
wfxrtv.com
2023 Next-Level Chili Bowl Kickoff Nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Follow the links below to nominate a fire station in your community today to compete in the DEVILS BACKBONE NEXT LEVEL CHILI-BOWL KICKOFF! Please nominate a team who has made a tremendous difference in community impact, or exhibits innovation, and a tasty chili recipe! $2,500 will be awarded to the first-place winner, second-place will receive a 65-inch television courtesy of Schewels Home Roanoke location.
wfxrtv.com
Cafe deemed a "total loss" after fire in Bedford
The Bedford Fire Department says crews were coming back to the station after responding to a call in the Forest area of the county when they noticed black smoke coming from downtown Bedford. Cafe deemed a “total loss” after fire in Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department says crews...
wfxrtv.com
Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia Postgame Reaction
Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. WFXR News First at Ten. Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break …. In...
wfxrtv.com
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Tyson Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a Tyson tractor-trailer fire on January 29th. Shortly before 6 a.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the woods. The driver was able to unhook the trailer, so crews could put the fire out.
