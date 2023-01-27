CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO