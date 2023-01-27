KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals got a turnover when they needed it the most and it was the Cincinnati Kid who once again came away with the football. Inside of the final minute of the third quarter, Kansas City was driving and threatening to take a two-score lead. Just across midfield, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and was looking to throw it to Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who scored KC's go-ahead touchdown earlier in the quarter, on a screen play.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO