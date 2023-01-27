Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
WLWT 5
See what Joe Burrow wore arriving at Arrowhead Stadium as Bengals-Chiefs prepare to face off
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Hubbard comes up with second fumble recovery of postseason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals got a turnover when they needed it the most and it was the Cincinnati Kid who once again came away with the football. Inside of the final minute of the third quarter, Kansas City was driving and threatening to take a two-score lead. Just across midfield, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and was looking to throw it to Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who scored KC's go-ahead touchdown earlier in the quarter, on a screen play.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce's comments after AFC title game win
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is responding with a tweet after Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce called him out for his comments before the AFC title game. Chief's tight end Kelce had some words for Pureval following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $2,000 tip, AFC title game prediction at Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson has once again tried to pay it forward after dining at an Atlanta restaurant. Not only did he leave a tip this time, but also a prediction for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
WLWT 5
Bengals greeted with 'Who Deys' as team rolls into Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outside the Bengals' team hotel, die-hard Bengals fans reunited. They greeted one another with hugs and "Who-Deys." "We're rocking. Who Dey. Let's go," one man yelled. Fans waited with anticipation. "We go to every single game, home and away," said Jenny Davis. Her husband Kent...
WLWT 5
Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'
CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
WLWT 5
Bengals' legend Anthony Muñoz to sign autographs ahead of AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation will have plenty of chances to celebrate the players of the present and past this weekend. To celebrate the team's AFC Championship game, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting an autograph signing with Bengals’ legend Anthony Muñoz. There will also be a...
WLWT 5
Even without Bengals, Cincinnati still has large presence in Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The end of the Cincinnati Bengals season has come a couple of weeks earlier than many were hoping after a 23-20 defeat in the AFC Championship Game at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals won't be playing in this year's big...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Mayor takes more heat for tweet in Kansas City ahead of AFC Championship game
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval took more heat for his tweet tonight in Kansas City ahead of the much anticipated AFC Championship game. He was booed by Bengals fans at a tailgate gathering there and roundly criticized by fans here for what they called an unnecessary and unappealing remark. Who Dey...
WLWT 5
Family remembering 97-year-old Bengals superfan
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A family is carrying out their aunt's game day traditions after her passing. She's been cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals her entire life. 97-year-old Booka Doud of Montgomery was the matriarch of her family. Her loved ones said she was the biggest Bengals fan they knew, but this year watching the AFC Championship is different.
WLWT 5
'Know your role and shut your mouth': Travis Kelce calls out Cincinnati mayor after win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Bengals Sunday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
FC Cincinnati hosting 'Staff Draft' hiring event at TQL Stadium
FC Cincinnati is hosting an in-person hiring event at TQL Stadium called the "Staff Draft." The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. FC Cincinnati says all qualified candidates will receive in-person interviews, while successful applicants may even receive on-the-spot offers. Part-time jobs with...
WLWT 5
Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati
HOUSTON — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points...
WLWT 5
Zac Taylor breaks down loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night in the AFC Championship game, advancing to their third Super Bowl in the last four years. A 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with just a few seconds remaining sealed the win for Kansas City. Bengals head coach...
