atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
WLWT 5

WATCH: Hubbard comes up with second fumble recovery of postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals got a turnover when they needed it the most and it was the Cincinnati Kid who once again came away with the football. Inside of the final minute of the third quarter, Kansas City was driving and threatening to take a two-score lead. Just across midfield, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and was looking to throw it to Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who scored KC's go-ahead touchdown earlier in the quarter, on a screen play.
WLWT 5

Bengals greeted with 'Who Deys' as team rolls into Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outside the Bengals' team hotel, die-hard Bengals fans reunited. They greeted one another with hugs and "Who-Deys." "We're rocking. Who Dey. Let's go," one man yelled. Fans waited with anticipation. "We go to every single game, home and away," said Jenny Davis. Her husband Kent...
WLWT 5

Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'

CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
WLWT 5

Family remembering 97-year-old Bengals superfan

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A family is carrying out their aunt's game day traditions after her passing. She's been cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals her entire life. 97-year-old Booka Doud of Montgomery was the matriarch of her family. Her loved ones said she was the biggest Bengals fan they knew, but this year watching the AFC Championship is different.
WLWT 5

FC Cincinnati hosting 'Staff Draft' hiring event at TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati is hosting an in-person hiring event at TQL Stadium called the "Staff Draft." The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. FC Cincinnati says all qualified candidates will receive in-person interviews, while successful applicants may even receive on-the-spot offers. Part-time jobs with...
WLWT 5

Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points...
WLWT 5

Zac Taylor breaks down loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night in the AFC Championship game, advancing to their third Super Bowl in the last four years. A 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with just a few seconds remaining sealed the win for Kansas City. Bengals head coach...
