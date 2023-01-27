Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Belia Rocha
Belia Rocha, 44, of Willmar, died Tuesday, January 31, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar flowing a courageous two-year battle with cancer. A visitation for Belia will be held 10:00am-12:00pm on Friday, February 3, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Belia was born June 8, 1978, in McAllen,...
willmarradio.com
Lawren Mead
Lawren Mead, age 79 of Spicer, MN died on Sunday January 29, 2023 at his home in Spicer. Lawren celebration of life will be at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be held at a later date at the Roseville Cemetery in Hawick, MN.
willmarradio.com
New London-Spicer Area Fund announces latest round of grants
(New London MN-) The New London-Spicer Area Fund (NLSAF) announces investments totaling $17,000 in their recent grant round. NLSAF awarded grants to nine local programs in the Northern Kandiyohi County area that support their focus areas of arts, healthy communities and lifestyles, environment, large-scale and sustainable initiatives, and special collaborations.
willmarradio.com
Michael Thissen
Michael Thissen, age 86, of Clara City, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Rice Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Clara Catholic Church. Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 10:30 AM. Interment following in the church cemetery.
willmarradio.com
Spicer/Willmar Polar Plunge surpasses the million dollar mark
(Spicer MN-) The 18th Annual Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge for Special Olympics took place Saturday at Saulsbury Beach in Spicer. This year’s event had 267 plungers and raised over $68,000 for Special Olympics MN. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt organized the local Polar Plunge all those years ago, and says this year the Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge reached a milestone by topping $1 MILLION DOLLARs since they began...
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson teen wins new truck at Brainerd ice fishing event
(Nisswa, MN) -- A 13-year-old boy is the big winner in the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson reeled in a nine-point-75-pound walleye Saturday which earns him a new Ford or G-M-C truck. The next largest walleye was five-point-67 pounds. More than 12 thousand anglers turned out at Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake despite freezing temperatures. Volunteers drilled 14-thousand300 holes in two hours. Officials say the ice fishing tournament has raised over four-and-a-half-million dollars for charities and nonprofits since 1991.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
willmarradio.com
Dutch company exploring industrial hemp facility in Kandiyohi or Renville County
(Willmar MN-) A company from the Netherlands is considering building a hemp processing facility in either Kandiyohi or Renville County. Sarah Swedberg of the Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission says the as-yet unnamed company would use the hemp for industrial purposes... Your browser does not support the audio...
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
willmarradio.com
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision
Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
willmarradio.com
Hearing for Spicer rape suspect cancelled
(Willmar MN-) A hearing scheduled for Monday for a Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk has been cancelled. No future court date has been set yet for 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough who is currently free on bail. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport. Bail for Kimbrough was set at $500,000...he posted a bond and was released from the Kandiyohi County Jail.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
Comments / 0