ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Abington School District audited, accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding

The Abington School District has been accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding in their reserves by exploiting a legal loophole to avoid a public referendum. Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor noted during a press conference that an audit of a dozen school districts revealed that they had repeatedly and collectively raised taxes 37 times between 2018 and 2021. As a result, the districts have $390 million in their general funds accounts.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Is Planning To Build A Hotel In Bensalem

Parx Casino has plans to keep expanding. The Bensalem casino is planning to build a 15-story hotel on casino grounds. Parx Casino just opened a mini-casino in Shippensburg on Jan. 26. Parx Casino’s plan to build hotel. PlayPennsylvania first reported in January 2021 that Parx sent an internal email...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police

A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene. The...
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy