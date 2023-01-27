Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
glensidelocal.com
Abington School District audited, accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding
The Abington School District has been accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding in their reserves by exploiting a legal loophole to avoid a public referendum. Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor noted during a press conference that an audit of a dozen school districts revealed that they had repeatedly and collectively raised taxes 37 times between 2018 and 2021. As a result, the districts have $390 million in their general funds accounts.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Is Planning To Build A Hotel In Bensalem
Parx Casino has plans to keep expanding. The Bensalem casino is planning to build a 15-story hotel on casino grounds. Parx Casino just opened a mini-casino in Shippensburg on Jan. 26. Parx Casino’s plan to build hotel. PlayPennsylvania first reported in January 2021 that Parx sent an internal email...
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot
A department spokesperson said that the General Assembly must pass the constitutional amendment by Jan. 27 to appear on the May 2023 ballot. The post Pa. House stalemate stops constitutional amendments from appearing on May ballot appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
A woman who works for one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent unions said a state lawmaker sexually harassed her, but internal rules prevented her from bringing a complaint.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Two Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash
Two people in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio tells Daily Voice.A vehicle heading south on Folk Road was struck by an eastbound tractor collided when it tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard around 4:30 p.m…
‘Flagship species’ was devastated by deforestation. Now PA experts may bring it back
The last members of the species in Pennsylvania were likely snuffed out in the 1920s, officials said.
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police
A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene. The...
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
