Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamPhiladelphia, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s GIS/Mapping department has unveiled a new online database to view the locations and descriptions of unused county-owned properties available for purchase. The database is available under council’s Real Estate Committee page at luzernecounty.org. County GIS Director Dan...
Technology changes, but liability concerns persist, for Lehigh Canal hydropower idea
Easton officials are continuing to assess city taxpayers’ potential liability associated with the proposal to install a hydroelectric generator on the Lehigh Canal. The city has been in talks since 2017 with New England Hydropower Co. LLC for the proposal on city property in Hugh Moore Park. The city council in November 2020 approved by resolution a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate a lease agreement for 20 years for the project, renewable for an additional 20-year term.
Easton backs new West Ward gateway arch spanning Northampton Street
Easton officials have approved the design of a gateway arch between the city’s West Ward and Downtown neighborhoods. The arch spanning Northampton Street just east of Sixth Street is an early action project of an initiative to land Easton a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant. The grant in the range of $30 million to $50 million would overhaul West Ward public housing and opportunities for residents, officials have said.
buckscountyherald.com
Speed limit reduction planned for part of Newtown-Yardley Road
Newtown Township Supervisors have agreed to reduce the speed limit on Newtown-Yardley Road from 35 mph to 25 mph between Lower Dolington Road and the Newtown Borough line at Washington Avenue. The board voted unanimously to approve the measure amid widespread concern from township residents, especially those living in the...
buckscountyherald.com
Citizens group offers alternative to Central Bucks’ “unconstitutional” voting map
The Central Bucks School District’s proposed map realigning its voting districts violates the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Public School Code, said attorneys representing “CBSD Fair Votes,” a citizens group. During a Friday press conference outside the Bucks County Justice Center, Brendan Flynn and Theresa Golding, attorneys...
lafayettestudentnews.com
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton
Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Bethlehem to hold virtual session on the Community Recovery Fund
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem will hold a virtual information session about its new grant program, the Community Recovery Fund, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. The session will discuss the funding opportunity available to nonprofit and community organizations that are helping with the community's most...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penndale Middle School dismisses early, cancels evening activities after threats
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school is dismissing early Monday after threats against the school. Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, were sent home early. All evening activities are also canceled, the district said. Police notified the district about the threat of...
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
UGI Electric requesting rate hike
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Electricity bills for some homes and businesses in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties could be headed up, according to a release from UGI Electric. UGI filed a request Thursday with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase its base rates for electric distribution service to customers by $11.4 million annually.
Trailblazing Easton Area principal who fought for diversity, teacher recognition, will retire
When David Hightower rolled into the Easton area, all he wanted to do was coach track and teach physical education. The Lincoln University track hall-of-famer shifted his priorities as the community embraced him and he embraced the opportunity to lead.
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year. The post What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fork Over Love announces February distributions
Fork Over Love is celebrating its 2nd anniversary nourishing the community with a new system of care by feeding our neighbors like family.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Claws clause: 2nd Lehigh Valley city is taking up a ban on declawing cats
Easton proposes to become the second Lehigh Valley city to ban declawing of cats, under an ordinance discussed last week by the city council. The Allentown City Council last Nov. 16 unanimously passed a similar prohibition, proposed by Mayor Matt Tuerk’s office. Tuerk signed the bill into law Nov. 18, and it took effect 10 days later.
Comments / 0