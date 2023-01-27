ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s GIS/Mapping department has unveiled a new online database to view the locations and descriptions of unused county-owned properties available for purchase. The database is available under council’s Real Estate Committee page at luzernecounty.org. County GIS Director Dan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Technology changes, but liability concerns persist, for Lehigh Canal hydropower idea

Easton officials are continuing to assess city taxpayers’ potential liability associated with the proposal to install a hydroelectric generator on the Lehigh Canal. The city has been in talks since 2017 with New England Hydropower Co. LLC for the proposal on city property in Hugh Moore Park. The city council in November 2020 approved by resolution a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate a lease agreement for 20 years for the project, renewable for an additional 20-year term.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton backs new West Ward gateway arch spanning Northampton Street

Easton officials have approved the design of a gateway arch between the city’s West Ward and Downtown neighborhoods. The arch spanning Northampton Street just east of Sixth Street is an early action project of an initiative to land Easton a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant. The grant in the range of $30 million to $50 million would overhaul West Ward public housing and opportunities for residents, officials have said.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Speed limit reduction planned for part of Newtown-Yardley Road

Newtown Township Supervisors have agreed to reduce the speed limit on Newtown-Yardley Road from 35 mph to 25 mph between Lower Dolington Road and the Newtown Borough line at Washington Avenue. The board voted unanimously to approve the measure amid widespread concern from township residents, especially those living in the...
NEWTOWN, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton

Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Bethlehem to hold virtual session on the Community Recovery Fund

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem will hold a virtual information session about its new grant program, the Community Recovery Fund, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. The session will discuss the funding opportunity available to nonprofit and community organizations that are helping with the community's most...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

UGI Electric requesting rate hike

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Electricity bills for some homes and businesses in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties could be headed up, according to a release from UGI Electric. UGI filed a request Thursday with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase its base rates for electric distribution service to customers by $11.4 million annually.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy