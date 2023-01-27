ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

intheknow.com

The 5 worst Valentine’s Day gifts that need to die

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Let’s get straight to the point: Valentine’s Day...
Recycled Crafts

Happy Valentine’s Day Cross Stitch

Sometimes when it comes to stitching for a holiday, the simple is the most effective. This cross stitch pattern literally says it all: Happy Valentine’s Day. It would be sweet for a card or a wall hanging. It measures 73 by 52 stitches, or 5.2 by 3.7 inches on 14 count fabric. It uses three colors.
TheDailyBeast

The Best Semi-snarky Gifts to Buy Your Ex This Valentine’s Day—Yes, Really

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Now that the season of love is officially upon us, I thought to myself, “What better way to celebrate the day’s looming festivities than ask my friends for gift ideas for their exes?” Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of Valentine’s Day, but I’m absolutely more of a Galentine’s Day gal—supporting these badass chicks in my life and appropriately validating their vents about the icks and issues they have with their exes over a fat bowl of guac and chips and frozen...
Recycled Crafts

Printable Valentine’s Day Coloring and Activity Pages

Coloring pages are great to have in the art center in the classroom or to keep on hand at home for when you need a little something to do. I used to like to print out coloring and activity sheets and keep them in my bag for when we had to wait at a restaurant or doctor’s office, or just to keep around for those moments when we needed to fill time.
Jason's World

Person can't help but to laugh at their niece's handmade gift

A Crochet Kit With Purple YarnPhoto byKarina LonUnsplash. Sometimes, when someone gifts you something it means they took a lot of time and effort to put it together. However, we aren't all good at making things when we're new to crafting so it's likely that something homemade isn't always going to be perfect.
Recycled Crafts

Sewing Room Sampler Quilt Pattern

This Sewing Room Sampler 2 Quilt Pattern offers everything you need to sew, including a few classic quilt blocks. Make this cute sewing space accessory using your favourite colourway or collection. Finished size: 46″ x 67″. At the turn of the 19th century, the sampler quilt became popular in...
Agriculture Online

4 Cozy casseroles for cold days

Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Recycled Crafts

Free Crochet Pattern – One Stitch Sweater Baby Set

The Crocheted One Stitch Sweater Set is a versatile and stylish crochet pattern that is perfect for anyone who wants to create a cozy and warm sweater set without the hassle of complicated stitches. The pattern includes a hat and sweater that can be made with a medium weight yarn of your choice. The set has a skill level of easy, making it a great project for those who are new to crochet or for those who are looking for a quick and easy project.
Madison Cates

Decluttering your closet for the new year

Are you cringing at the thought of opening your closet door? Does it feel like an avalanche of clothes, shoes, and accessories is certain to come tumbling down every time you dare to take a peek inside? Are you wondering how to declutter your closet?
Recycled Crafts

Wrap Cardigan Knitting Pattern

I’ve knit a lot of different kinds of sweaters in my years as a knitter (and am actually crocheting my first sweater right now!) but I have never made a wrap cardigan before. This style of sweater is typically made with triangular fronts that overlap each other. The fronts...

