How do you watch the Shrek movies in order, including the spin-off Puss in Boots movies? Shrek is a staple within the animated movie genre. The Shrek movie series includes some of the best movies for families around, and they’re accessible and entertaining (for the most part) for all. Previously, it was pretty easy to figure out how to watch the family movie series, because of their nifty number-based naming system, where the sequels have numbers next to them. Remember when movies used to do that?

2 DAYS AGO