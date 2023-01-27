Read full article on original website
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
lanereport.com
Past Transylvania president named executive director of Bingham Program for Excellence
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Board of Trust for the Bingham Program for Excellence in Teaching at Transylvania University has named Dr. John Norton Williams Jr. it’s executive director. Williams, a 1974 graduate of Transylvania, has served the university in several capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees, a former member of the Bingham Trust board and, most recently, as the 27th president of the institution.
lanereport.com
MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit
FRANKFORT, Ky. — MAREC Action is Excited to Host this New Event!. MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit: An Economic Development Outlook on Monday, February 13, in Frankfort. Capital Plaza Hotel. 405 Wilkinson Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Join us to discuss growth, challenges, and...
College Football News
Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Kentucky football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC slate?. Kentucky gets Alabama. It’s at least a home game, but it has to play the...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
lakercountry.com
Russell County continues to be ‘green’; Casey ‘yellow’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map with Russell County still in the green category, or low level of community spread. Neighboring Casey County remains in the yellow category again this week, indicating a medium level of COVID spread. The rest of the 10-county Lake...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats started January in poor fashion. After narrowly defeating LSU at home, they suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, the team regrouped and started a four-game winning streak before losing to Kansas this past Saturday. Given Kentucky’s impressive and quick turnaround, there is still...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WATCH: John Calipari, Bill Self Speak Following Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Kansas head coach Bill Self both spoke to the media following the Jayhawks' 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in Lexington. More on the game HERE. Calipari's presser can be seen above, while Self's can be seen below: More on Kentucky's loss to ...
wymt.com
Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite posts making the rounds on social media apps like TikTok claiming that the COVID vaccine has caused seizures or spasms, these are not listed as either common or adverse side effects of the vaccine according to the CDC. “Some of the problem is social media....
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Big stage, big disappointment: Kentucky falls to Kansas 77-68
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The table, as they say, was set for the University of Kentucky basketball team. Last night’s prime-time matchup with No. 9 Kansas brought the largest and best crowd in Rupp Arena since the end of the COVID pandemic. Kansas was listing. It had lost...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-cost vet clinic works to curb overpopulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic is offering crucial services at an affordable price to help alleviate overcrowding in shelters. Linda Gafranek, the clinic manager, spends her days at the clinic completing several duties. “Between doing my clinic tasks, I’m also checking emails, checking Facebook, processing...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
WLKY.com
Former Brown Hotel chef to open new brunch restaurant in La Grange
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A former executive chef at the Brown Hotel is bringing his years of culinary experience to a brand-new brunch restaurant in La Grange. Wally's is coming soon to Market Street in the Cherrywood Shopping Center. Chef and co-owner Laurent Géroli said it is a dream...
