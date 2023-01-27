ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Past Transylvania president named executive director of Bingham Program for Excellence

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Board of Trust for the Bingham Program for Excellence in Teaching at Transylvania University has named Dr. John Norton Williams Jr. it’s executive director. Williams, a 1974 graduate of Transylvania, has served the university in several capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees, a former member of the Bingham Trust board and, most recently, as the 27th president of the institution.
MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit

FRANKFORT, Ky. — MAREC Action is Excited to Host this New Event!. MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit: An Economic Development Outlook on Monday, February 13, in Frankfort. Capital Plaza Hotel. 405 Wilkinson Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Join us to discuss growth, challenges, and...
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats started January in poor fashion. After narrowly defeating LSU at home, they suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, the team regrouped and started a four-game winning streak before losing to Kansas this past Saturday. Given Kentucky’s impressive and quick turnaround, there is still...
Low-cost vet clinic works to curb overpopulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic is offering crucial services at an affordable price to help alleviate overcrowding in shelters. Linda Gafranek, the clinic manager, spends her days at the clinic completing several duties. “Between doing my clinic tasks, I’m also checking emails, checking Facebook, processing...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
Former Brown Hotel chef to open new brunch restaurant in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A former executive chef at the Brown Hotel is bringing his years of culinary experience to a brand-new brunch restaurant in La Grange. Wally's is coming soon to Market Street in the Cherrywood Shopping Center. Chef and co-owner Laurent Géroli said it is a dream...
