WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Could Cincinnati's plastic bag ban return in 2023?
During a Tuesday morning meeting of Cincinnati city council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure committee, local advocates urged committee members to re-implement a form of the ban.
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH
The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WKRC
Movie currently filming in Cincinnati is part of a local film boom
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Move over Hollywood. The Tri-State is taking over the movie business. Cincinnati has become a popular location for filming blockbuster movies. Editor-in-chief John Fox talks about the local film boom and February's edition of Cincinnati Magazine.
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
linknky.com
95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary
Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
WDTN
The Food Hussy’s Tips and Recipes for Your Air Fryer
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Do you have an air fryer that’s collecting dust because you don’t know how to use it? Maybe you got the appliance as a gift over the holidays and don’t quite understand what to make in it. Well, Heather Johnson, also known as the Food Hussy, has a new book to help you with that: The “I Love My Air Fryer” Cooking for One Recipe Book.
WKRC
Enjoy a 'prohibition-style dinner' at Arnold's while helping a local cancer organization
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can enjoy a Great Gatsby-style night out to help a worthy cause. The chef from Arnold's shows us a dish and talks about the event, "An Evening with Kayla Robison" prohibition dinner.
WLWT 5
Benkens second annual Houseplant Expo
CINCINNATI — Benken will be hosting its second annual Houseplant Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an all-day event, all houseplants are 20% off in-store only. There will be an Adult Terrarium Workshop where you pot your own glass terrarium. There is...
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
