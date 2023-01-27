ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

lanereport.com

Past Transylvania president named executive director of Bingham Program for Excellence

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Board of Trust for the Bingham Program for Excellence in Teaching at Transylvania University has named Dr. John Norton Williams Jr. it’s executive director. Williams, a 1974 graduate of Transylvania, has served the university in several capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees, a former member of the Bingham Trust board and, most recently, as the 27th president of the institution.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Peoples Exchange Bank welcomes Allen Johnson

WINCHESTER, Ky. — Peoples Exchange Bank is pleased to welcome Allen Johnson as Senior Vice PresidentCommercial Lending. With nearly 20 years of experience, including commercial, residential and consumer lending as well as 8 years as a Market President, Allen has worked with his clients to find the right lending program to meet their needs.
WINCHESTER, KY
lanereport.com

Kinder named Chief Nursing Officer at Georgetown Community Hospital

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital are pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Kinder as Chief Nursing Officer. Kinder will begin her new position on February 16. In this role, Barbara will lead the nursing team and ensure high-quality patient care. She brings a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area

(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions

Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
LEAWOOD, KS
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Low-cost vet clinic works to curb overpopulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic is offering crucial services at an affordable price to help alleviate overcrowding in shelters. Linda Gafranek, the clinic manager, spends her days at the clinic completing several duties. “Between doing my clinic tasks, I’m also checking emails, checking Facebook, processing...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
RICHMOND, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY

