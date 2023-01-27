Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Past Transylvania president named executive director of Bingham Program for Excellence
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Board of Trust for the Bingham Program for Excellence in Teaching at Transylvania University has named Dr. John Norton Williams Jr. it’s executive director. Williams, a 1974 graduate of Transylvania, has served the university in several capacities, including as a member of the Board of Trustees, a former member of the Bingham Trust board and, most recently, as the 27th president of the institution.
lanereport.com
Peoples Exchange Bank welcomes Allen Johnson
WINCHESTER, Ky. — Peoples Exchange Bank is pleased to welcome Allen Johnson as Senior Vice PresidentCommercial Lending. With nearly 20 years of experience, including commercial, residential and consumer lending as well as 8 years as a Market President, Allen has worked with his clients to find the right lending program to meet their needs.
lanereport.com
Kinder named Chief Nursing Officer at Georgetown Community Hospital
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital are pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Kinder as Chief Nursing Officer. Kinder will begin her new position on February 16. In this role, Barbara will lead the nursing team and ensure high-quality patient care. She brings a...
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
fox56news.com
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
fox56news.com
New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
Yahoo Sports
Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Kentucky football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC slate?. Kentucky gets Alabama. It’s at least a home game, but it has to play the...
fox56news.com
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-cost vet clinic works to curb overpopulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic is offering crucial services at an affordable price to help alleviate overcrowding in shelters. Linda Gafranek, the clinic manager, spends her days at the clinic completing several duties. “Between doing my clinic tasks, I’m also checking emails, checking Facebook, processing...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
