CLERMONT, Ky. — While we don’t often think about winter as a time for outdoor adventures, it is a great time to see the forest in a new light. Gone are the bugs and the heat and humidity of summer. Because the foliage is absent from trees, sound travels better and allows the sounds of animals stirring and crunching leaves underneath your feet and the gurgling or trickling of water under a frozen creek to be the soundtrack to a winter hike. The bare landscape provides the ability to see so much more of the land and feel like a part of it.

CLERMONT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO