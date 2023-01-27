ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

lanereport.com

MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit

FRANKFORT, Ky. — MAREC Action is Excited to Host this New Event!. MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit: An Economic Development Outlook on Monday, February 13, in Frankfort. Capital Plaza Hotel. 405 Wilkinson Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Join us to discuss growth, challenges, and...
lanereport.com

PriceWeber names Steve Kozarovich as company shareholder

PriceWeber, a digital-forward, full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency, named Steve Kozarovich, a Senior Account Director and lead of PriceWeber’s Sweets and Snacks practice, as a company shareholder. Kozarovich is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native who attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was an editor and publisher for 16...
lanereport.com

PriceWeber names Mike Nickerson as company shareholder

PriceWeber, a digital-forward, full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency, named Mike Nickerson, PriceWeber’s Chief Marketing Officer, as a company shareholder. Nickerson is originally from Key West, Florida. He attended the University of Florida and the University of South Florida and has spent most of his 30 years in...
lanereport.com

UofL launches new master's degree in health professions education

— The College of Education and Human Development and the School of Medicine at the University of Louisville have launched a new, fully online Master of Science degree in Health Professions Education (MSHPE). “The goal of the MSHPE program is to magnify the impact of the health professions educator. Not...
lanereport.com

Explore trees of the winter woods

CLERMONT, Ky. — While we don’t often think about winter as a time for outdoor adventures, it is a great time to see the forest in a new light. Gone are the bugs and the heat and humidity of summer. Because the foliage is absent from trees, sound travels better and allows the sounds of animals stirring and crunching leaves underneath your feet and the gurgling or trickling of water under a frozen creek to be the soundtrack to a winter hike. The bare landscape provides the ability to see so much more of the land and feel like a part of it.
