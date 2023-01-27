Read full article on original website
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Today, the Golden Lamb is Ohio’s longest continually operating hotel and restaurant business. Its legacy runs deep. The rich heritage of the Hotel is displayed throughout the building, especially in the fourth-floor museum rooms.
wyso.org
Cincinnati's mayor proposes 'common sense gun reform'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proposing what he calls common sense gun reform. The ordinance would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm, and would require safe storage of firearms around children. Pureval announced plans for the legislation in his State of the City Address late...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
Kroger, Wright State team up to fight food uncertainty on campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus. Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help […]
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
Lima News
Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore
OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
dayton.com
Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
WKRC
How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
