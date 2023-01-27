ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Cincinnati's mayor proposes 'common sense gun reform'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proposing what he calls common sense gun reform. The ordinance would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm, and would require safe storage of firearms around children. Pureval announced plans for the legislation in his State of the City Address late...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kroger, Wright State team up to fight food uncertainty on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus. Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lima News

Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore

OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’

Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Quality of evidence led to reduced charges in 2021 killing, Clark County prosecutors say

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.: The case accusing Noel Coles Jr. of murder and aggravated murder in the August 2021 killing of his estranged girlfriend rested largely on circumstantial evidence and that led to Thursday’s plea agreement to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary, Clark County prosecutors told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Emus still on the loose

Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us

The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
WKRC

How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy