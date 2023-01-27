ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Replay: Purdue BOT chair Mike Berghoff guest on Gold and Black LIVE

By Alan Karpick
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Chairperson of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff (Purdue University/ Mark Simons)

In today’s show our special guest was long time chair of the Purdue Board of Trustees Mike Berghoff. We will also have segments in Purdue football and football recruiting with Tom Dienhart, and of course Mike Carmin and Brian Neubert will discuss and analyze Purdue’s 75-70 win at Michigan on Thursday night.

Click this link to watch a replay of today’s show…

Berghoff, an annual visitor to “LIVE” will likely discuss the coach Ryan Walters hiring process as Berghoff was involved in the final round of interviews with the new Boilermaker head man. In addition, discussion will ensue on what Berghoff expects to be the role of new president Mung Chiang on Boilermaker athletics, and some of the many challenges ahead with the new world of college sports including NIL and the transfer portal.

According to a Purdue release, Berghoff was appointed to the Board of Trustees on July 1, 2009 and is currently chairman of the board. He is founder and president of the Lenex Steel Corporation, the largest steel fabricator in the region, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. He is a 1985 graduate of Purdue with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management and was a walk-on linebacker from Fort Wayne on the Boilermakers’ 1984 team that became the only team in school history to beat Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame in the same season.

Want to become a member of GoldandBlack.com?

Before starting Lenex, Berghoff worked in management positions at Haden Construction in Detroit; Broad, Vogt & Conant, a steel fabrication company in Detroit; and Ferguson Steel in Indianapolis. As a student, Berghoff served as chairman of the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation and president of Theta Chi fraternity.

Berghoff has held many leadership positions in community and professional organizations, having served as president of the Purdue Theta Chi alumni corporation, president of the St. Simon the Apostle Parish, a member of the Cathedral High School Board of Directors, and chairman of the board of directors for Young President’s Organization. He is currently a member of the board of directors for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Board of Advisors, and chair of the Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) Community Advisory Council.

Special thanks to our sponsors Triple XXX Family Restaurants and State Farm Agent Trent Johnson for making it happen. Also, we are thankful for the work of Gordon Jackson and the folks at WLFI TV-18 for producing the livestream show.

