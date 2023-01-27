LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

Whether Kiffin meant to stir the pot or really was just showing some love on a tweet from Alabama Football Network, the net effect will probably be the same.

“RTR!” Kiffin wrote.

Plus, you know it’s the offseason when a currently unemployed coach buying a truck can become news.

SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic makes case for Jeremy Pruitt as the ‘No. 1 choice’ for Alabama defensive coordinator

Speaking on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, Cole Cubelic explained why Pruitt — Alabama’s defensive coordinator until his lackluster run as Tennessee’s head coach — could work running it back with Saban. A lot of it has to do with his creds and ability to challenge the head coach on things.

“And I think that’s the reason that Nick Saban, probably it’s his No. 1 choice. He knows what he’s going to do, he knows that they can work off one another. I also think, Paul, that there’s a part of Jeremy Pruitt that understands how and can go toe-to-toe with Nick Saban,” Cubelic said. “And when I say that, I don’t mean they’re having a boxing match in the facility. But he can challenge Nick Saban on ‘Why are we calling this here? We need to be running this. We don’t need to be in this alignment. We don’t need to be in this personnel grouping here. This is what we’re probably going to get.’ And Nick Saban has enough respect and understands that Jeremy Pruitt is not doing that just to prove that he has some sort of authority or puff his chest out at the head coach.

“He’s doing that because it would be what’s best for his defense. And I think Nick Saban probably feels like he needs a little bit of that. He needs a little bit of counter to what he thinks on a daily basis defensively inside that facility.”