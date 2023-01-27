ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Dana Altman, Oregon players discuss Ducks' win over Colorado

By Jarrid Denney
 5 days ago
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon men’s basketball team notched a much-needed 75-69 win over Colorado Thursday in Eugene.

Just three weeks after being humiliated by the Buffs in Boulder, the Ducks bounced back with a gritty performance to improve to 12-9 on the year and 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Quincy Guerrier led Oregon with 16 points, and Nate Bittle notched his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and four blocks in a career-high 30 minutes.

Following the win, Oregon head coach Dana Altman met with reporters to discuss his team’s performance. Bittle and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy also spoke for several minutes.

Watch their full interviews below.

Key quotes

Dana Altman on the significance of Thursday’s win and what it means for Oregon moving forward

“This was a big game. … We have to play the games as they come; try and finish as high as we can, and do the best we can. We’ve got 10 games in the league. We’re halfway through at 6-4. We’re going to have to do better in the second half, but we have everyone ahead of us, so we got a chance.”

Dana Altman on Nate Bittle’s performance

“I challenged Nate. He did a great job. He and Quincy really stepped it up. Nate with 13 rebounds, and Quincy with six, but he kept a couple alive for us. Nate had four blocked shots, led us in deflections. He led us in rebounds, deflections, and blocked shots; his activity was really something.”

Dana Altman on Nate Bittle and his continued improvement in recent weeks

“If he works at it, his potential if he builds his body because his instincts are good, he’s so long, but he’s got a lot of work to do in the weight room. But right now just playing hard and using that length really was the factor tonight. … There’s no doubt without his performance tonight, we don’t get it done.”

Dana Altman on N’Faly Dante and the pregame injury that kept him sidelined on Thursday

“He tweaked his knee during warmups. They’ll check him out tomorrow. Dante’s a tough young man. If he can go, he will go. I don’t have any doubts about that.”

Nate Bittle on what clicked for him against Colorado

“The game is slowing down and I’m getting more comfortable out there. I think coach is helping me get some confidence on the court and I think it’s the big key. A lot of that is confidence I built up spending time in the gym.”

Keeshawn Barthelemy on facing his former team

“I was definitely motivated. I’m motivated every game and we took that game plan seriously and we executed and we came out with a win.”

