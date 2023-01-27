ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin offers 2024 3-star WR Terrance Moore

By Joe Spears
 3 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore received an offer from Wisconsin Friday. He announced the news on Twitter.

On3 ranks Moore as a three-star prospect, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 43 player in Florida for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Moore holds 31 Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has UCF with a slim lead over Florida State to land a commitment from Moore.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Moore currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.3K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

