Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offers 2024 4-star DL Aydin Breland

By Joe Spears
 5 days ago
2024 four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland received an offer from LSU Friday. He announced the news on Twitter.

Breland is the No. 103 overall prospect and No. 11 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 12 player in California.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Breland holds 22 Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has USC as the favorite to land a commitment from Breland at 31%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry's first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

For more LSU recruiting intel, check out The Bengal Tiger.

Breland currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $42K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

