WATCH: Notre Dame football recruiting show with Mike Singer

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

In a weekly YouTube live show at Blue & Gold, recruiting insider Mike Singer gives the latest on Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts.

Singer takes Irish recruiting questions from Twitter, the Blue & Gold message board and YouTube live chat.

It is not a show to miss for Fighting Irish fans! Watch a replay of the show below!

Also, make sure to subscribe to the Blue & Gold YouTube channel for more video coverage of Notre Dame football and recruiting.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $29.99 until the start of next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class

June 29, 2021 — Four-star DE Brenan Vernon, Mentor (Ohio) High

Aug. 15, 2021 — Four-star S Adon Shuler, Irvington (N.J.) High

Sept. 1, 2021 — Four-star TE Cooper Flanagan, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

Nov. 3, 2021 — Four-star LB Drayk Bowen, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

Feb. 11, 2022 — Three-star ATH/LB Preston Zinter, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic

April 19, 2022 — Four-star WR Braylon James, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

April 25, 2022 — Four-star OL Sam Pendleton, Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

April 27, 2022 — Four-star DL Boubacar Traore, West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial

May 7, 2022 — Four-star DL Devan Houstan, Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School

May 13, 2022 — Four-star OL Sullivan Absher, Belmont (N.C.) South Point

June 7, 2022 — Four-star OL Joe Otting, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

June 30, 2022 — Four-star OT Charles Jagusah, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

July 1, 2022 — Four-star CB Micah Bell, Houston The Kinkaid School

July 3, 2022 — Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr., Folsom (Calif.) High

July 4, 2022 — Four-star CB Christian Gray, St. Louis De Smet

July 15, 2022 — Four-star WR Jaden Greathouse, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Aug. 4, 2022 — Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

Aug. 5, 2022 — Four-star S Ben Minich, Cincinnati Lakota West

Aug. 24, 2022 — Three-star DL Armel Mukam, Woodberry Forest (Va.) High

Oct. 15, 2022 — Four-star RB Jeremiyah Love, St. Louis Christian Brothers

Nov. 22, 2022 — Four-star QB Kenny Minchey, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Nov. 27, 2022 — Three-star IOL Chris Terek, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West

Dec. 1, 2022 — Three-star WR Kaleb Smith, Frisco (Texas) Reedy

Dec. 7, 2022 — Four-star ATH Brandyn Hillman, Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland

2024 recruiting class

May 16, 2022 — Four-star DL Owen Wafle, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

June 9, 2022 — Four-star QB CJ Carr, Saline (Mich.) High

June 24, 2022 — Four-star TE Jack Larsen, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic

June 29, 2022 — Four-star WR Cam Williams, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

Aug. 6, 2022 — Four-star OL Peter Jones, Malvern (Pa.) Prep

Nov. 9, 2022 — Three-star CB Karson Hobbs, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller

Dec. 16, 2022 — Four-star RB Aneyas Williams, Hannibal (Mo.) High