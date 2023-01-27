Auburn Live Recruiting Show: Previewing Auburn's big Junior Day on Saturday

Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast features the AuburnLiveOn3 recruiting team of Jeffrey Lee, Keith Niebuhr and Cole Pinkston, plus message board insider/fan correspondent “Jhead”.

We discuss the group of recruits expected to visit Auburn on Saturday, the top guys at each position to keep an eye on, what recruits can expect to experience during the event and who might be on the verge of committing.

Auburn’s first big Junior Day under Hugh Freeze

Auburn on Saturday will host its first big recruiting event under new coach Hugh Freeze.

More than 60 recruits from the 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes are expected to be on the Tigers’ campus for Junior Day.

And not just any recruits.

Auburn Live has confirmed at least 14 four-star recruits from the 2024 class and four more from the 2025 class will be among the group. At least seven different states will be represented: Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Texas.

The recruits will arrive Saturday morning and spend the day becoming more familiar with Auburn’s program under Freeze, as well as the campus, facilities and the assistant coaches.

Relationships will be formed and/or strengthened. And commitments likely will come, too.