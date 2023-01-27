Tony Vitello details preseason work for Vols baseball

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO