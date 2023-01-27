ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tony Vitello details preseason work for Vols baseball

By Eric Cain
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vB6uw_0kTfPTNl00
Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media Friday morning with just under three weeks to go until the start of the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after win over Longhorns

The Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after a big win against the Longhorns on Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. After the Vols’ 82-71 win, the PA at Thompson-Boling Arena started playing the George Strait classic “All My Exes Live in Texas” as the Longhorns walked off the floor.
AUSTIN, TX
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Boutique hotel for dogs opening in Nashville

Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick. Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick. State rests case after arguing nurse’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit

Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
On Target News

Local County Fairs Earn Awards

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Q985

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Nibble in Downtown Nashville

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy