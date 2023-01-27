Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor plans to commit on National Signing Day, but before that, teams are making their final pitches to him. Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina are among the schools still in contention to land him, and each have visited his family over the past few weeks in their home. Current recruits from the programs have been pushing for him on social media as well, and on Tuesday, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler joined in on South Carolina’s efforts.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO