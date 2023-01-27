ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators HC Billy Napier makes multiple stops in Georgia

By Corey Bender
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4zkX_0kTfOMd500
Florida coach Billy Napier. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Gators coaches Billy Napier and William Peagler are currently making their rounds in the Peach State.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
ATHENS, GA
tigernet.com

In-state offensive lineman Blake Franks set to choose between Tigers and Gamecocks

One in-state lineman has taken the visits he wants to take, and now he faces a big decision. Blake Franks of Greenville (SC) is a 2024 offensive line prospect who has taken the past few months to take visits to schools he's interested in. Now, he faces the toughest decision of his young life. Clemson or South Carolina? Who will it be? Months ago, the common thought was Franks was a Tiger lock. Not anymore. The Gamecocks have given Franks plenty to think about in comparison to the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school

Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
HALL COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy