Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley Took Out 2 Life Insurance Policies Totaling $35 Million Before Death: Report
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly took out two life insurance policies, one for $25 million and another for $10 million, before she died on Thursday, January 12. Though she was millions of dollars in debt at the end of her life, her estate was flushed with cash the moment she died, it was reported. Those close to the Presley family also spilled that there may be a third $10 million policy — though it's unclear if it lapsed.According to a news publication, Lisa Marie was trying to cash in the $25 million policy to pay off her $4 million debt, owing...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Comments / 0