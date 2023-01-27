Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Is Menopause Responsible For Your Hair Loss?
While many believe hair loss is predominantly an issue men face, that's a myth that needs to be retired. While everyone notices some stray strands in their hairbrush or even some shedding in the shower, both of which are normal, there's a big difference between that and what is medically considered to be significant hair loss.
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
How Gaining Weight In Your Midsection After 45 Can Affect Your Future Health
A new study found that people who carried excess weight in midlife had a higher risk of being pre-frail or frail 21 years later. This could potentially impact their quality of life as they age. Older adults who are frail have a higher risk of falling and being injured, being...
Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness
There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
Black Girl's Healing House Is Changing The Narrative Between Black Women And Wellness
We had a chance to chat with Antionette about the Black Girl’s Healing House Facebook Group, how travel impacted her journey with wellness, and how other Black women can join the Black Girl’s Healing House movement. Where are you from, and how did your city influence your path...
Health Experts Say Adding Cinnamon To Your Coffee Can Fight Inflammation And Aid Weight Loss
While there’s a lot of mixed information out there about the health effects of coffee, many experts agree that a daily cup or two can be part of a healthy diet. In fact, some studies show that coffee can even help boost your metabolism and support he...
Opinion: Dating Becomes More Difficult When “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” Enters The Picture
A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone kind and caring; in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.
Sirmara Campbell reveals what she does to make her a better leader
Sirmara Campbell is the chief human resources officer at LaSalle Network. With over 20 years of experience, Campbell has established herself as a proven leader. Her expertise has assisted in elevating the performance of LaSalle Network and has garnered her many accolades. Rolling out spoke with Campbell about the importance of getting to know people and how it makes her a better manager.
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
A few years ago, at a press event, esteemed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury proclaimed that she sleeps in her makeup. I’ve been puzzled by this statement since; Tilbury’s skin, eternally aglow, does not fit the image of someone who sleeps in their foundation every night. (Perhaps it’s her famous Magic Cream?)
Opinion: Having Relationship Dealbreakers Will Ensure Dating Success
I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad,” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided to give him a chance.
Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions
You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
Self-Soothe After An Unpleasant Experience
We’ve all been there. Something happens that triggers our emotional response and we can’t seem to shake it. Maybe we had an argument with our partner, got into an accident, or received some bad news. We might feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad. Whatever the feeling, it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.
Opinion: How to Spot a Narcissist On Dating Apps
Dating apps/online dating has made it easier for people to connect with others, but it has also made it easier for narcissists to manipulate and exploit those looking for love. Narcissists are experts at presenting a false self to the world, and it cannot be easy to spot one when dating online. However, by understanding the signs of narcissism and knowing what to look for, you can protect yourself from falling victim to a narcissistic online dating scam.
Having Fun Together Is a Key to Relationship Satisfaction
It is important to maintain and build connection. Having fun together is an indicator of relationship satisfaction. Fun times boost the positive perspective in your relationship. The Gottman Institute spends a lot of time researching what makes couples succeed. One thing they find consistently that couples that report higher relationship...
Manifesting Love
Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
Halle Berry's secret to sculpted legs is just $11 at Amazon
Right about now, we're all digging out from under the mountain of holiday cookies and treats we devoured over the last few months. If you're thinking about getting a head start on your beach bod, we're going to let you in on a celebrity secret for toned legs that also happens to be winter-friendly: ankle weights. In fact, Halle Berry has her own line of ankle weights from Respin that you can get on Amazon — and they're just $11.
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
