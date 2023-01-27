ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Top prospects Jayven Anderson, Kollin Lewis among recruits visiting UNT this weekend

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
inforney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

North Texas lands top target on national signing day in Taylor Starling

Taylor Starling finally found a home on national signing day and put a finishing touch on an eventful few hours for North Texas. The highly regarded South Oak Cliff cornerback was committed to Colorado and then to Texas State before flipping to UNT. Starling announced his decision on his Twitter account and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his recruiting journey a short time later.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy