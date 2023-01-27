ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false positives are now a problem in Japan

False positives by the Crash Detection system in theiPhone 14 series is causing problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas dealing with more emergency call-outs than normal due to the automated calls.
COLORADO STATE
Apple Insider

Apple Support app gains 3 languages, expands into 118 new regions

The Apple Support app is now usable by even more Apple users, with three new languages and an expansion into 118 new regions bringing the software tool to a wider audience. Appearing as an...
Apple Insider

App Store prices set to increase in United Kingdom, others

Apple has announced that, due to changes in foreign exchange rates, it will raise prices of both apps and in-app purchases made in several countries starting on February 13. While several countries are seeing...
Apple Insider

Nothing Phone will attempt to crack US market in 2023

A new report confirms that the upcoming Phone (2) from Nothing will enter the US market in 2023, a significant change in marketing versus the company's previous smartphone. The company's Phone (1) launched in...
Apple Insider

Inside Apple Third Street Promenade: a luxe temple in SoCal

Continuing an occasional series profiling Apple's most interesting retail stores, AppleInsider ventures to Apple's Third Street Promenade store in Santa Monica, California. Located on Santa Monica's infamous shopping esplanade, Apple Third Street Promenade draws...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Apple Insider

Best MacBook Pro protective cases

Buying a MacBook Pro is not a small investment, so it makes sense to add a layer of protection to keep it scratch and dent-free until your next upgrade. Here is a roundup of the best MacBook Pro cases for the latest 14 or 16-inch models.
OREGON STATE
Apple Insider

Documents 8.3.3 review: File manager best for PDF and MP3

The Documents app by Readdle is a self-proclaimed super app to organize files across devices and cloud-based platforms, but its strength may also be its weakness. Readdle's Documents app is a popular file manager...
Apple Insider

Fourth class-action lawsuit filed against Apple for alleged privacy violations

A fundamental misunderstanding of App Tracking Transparency tools has led to multiple lawsuits against Apple in recent weeks, with the fourth filed in Northern California being the most recent. Developers at Mysk published a...
Apple Insider

Twelve South BookBook for MacBook Review: Fun and Functional

Twelve South's BookBook for MacBook is a simple and durable leather laptop case that visually impresses with a leather-bound book appearance. Available in 13, 14, and 16-inch versions for ample coverage of modern MacBooks,...
Apple Insider

New folding iPad and refreshed iPad mini 7 now in 2024, says Kuo

He adds that this means it's possible there won't be any iPad releases in 2023, although it's not clear whether he's including theiPad Pro. "There may not be new iPad products in the next...

