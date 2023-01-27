ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KGW

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911

Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It) Idaho is one of the wildest, most varied states in the country. It spans two separate time zones, and stretches all the way from Nevada and Utah in the south, to Canada in the north. Idaho is famous for its potatoes, but its also home to vast forests, mountain ranges, and ancient river plains. In fact, Idaho is made up of nearly 40% United States Forest Service owned land. But, which one of this state’s amazing regions is home to the largest forest in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Idaho: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

To many flags are simply brightly coloured objects which can be found all over the world. But the truth is they’re actually much more than that. Flags can represent many different things – they can represent power, peace, war, loss, history, and even hope for the future. In fact, when when you take a closer look at them, flags can actually tell you a lot through their colours or symbols. So what does the flag of Idaho symbolize? Let’s find out!
IDAHO STATE

