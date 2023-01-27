Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Alarming new high, save Glenwood Historical Society
The year 2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state. The count: 745. This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: Loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability. Please ‘Take A...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County high school career expos switching hands to Youthentity
A popular spring and fall career expo that has invited high school students from across the Roaring Fork Valley and northwestern Colorado to learn about possible career paths is changing hands this spring. The GlenX Career Expo was begun by GlenX founder Altai Chuluun seven years ago and has continued...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway
A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Logging operations up Four Mile Road keep contractors like Tanner Shelley busy
Sections of an aspen tree grove snapped almost instantly after a feller buncher equipped with industrial clamps and a giant hot saw slowly made its way through grayscale forestland. In its awesome grip, this machine can collect and cut multiple trees less than 12 inches above their base — all...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Another semi tractor-trailer crash closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning; extended closure expected, U.S. 40 detour in place
Yet another incident involving a semi tractor-trailer losing it on the snow-slick roads in Glenwood Canyon has both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed east of Glenwood Springs on Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on westbound I-70 just west of the Hanging Lake Tunnels...
nbc11news.com
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Carol Marie Bernes
Carol Marie Strasinski Bernes August 16, 1942 – January 19, 2023. Carol Bernes died January 19, 2023 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado with her daughter and husband by her side. Carol was 80 years old. She was born and raised in the city of Chicago. Glenwood Springs has been her home for the last 47 years, moving here from London, England, with her husband, a VW Bus, a dog and a cat, and a desire to try a different way of life. The original plan was to stay for only two years.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: Learning to tie your own flies will elevate your game on the water
To the uninitiated, tying flies may seem daunting, but it’s never too early (or late) to start. When your creative juices start to flow, the sky is the limit whether you are tying for freshwater or salt. If you are blessed with attention to detail, tying your own will pay big dividends — especially with the picky fish we encounter here locally.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Healthy, hyped Ferreira back at X Games Aspen in front of the hometown crowd
After winning X Games Aspen in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, injuries became burdensome for Aspen’s Alex Ferreira. The homegrown halfpipe skier still did enough to make last year’s Olympic team, winning bronze in Beijing, but it was a grind. “I’m feeling healthy for the first time...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Jazz up your Tuesday night with the Travis Anderson Trio
The point of live music is to have a good time, and for the Travis Anderson Trio that is how it began, and one of the main focuses of their performances. “The overriding aesthetic for the group is just to have fun and to kind of bring the audience into that fold,” Anderson said.
