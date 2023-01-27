How Sean Dyche could save struggling Everton after taking over from Frank Lampard

You only need to take a five minute stroll down the road from Turf Moor to see the kind of impact Sean Dyche can have on a football club.

In 2017-18, Burnley FC's local boozer - then called The Princess Royal - had already been offering Dyche free drinks after performing miracles at Burnley on a limited budget and regularly saving them from the Championship trap door.

But after one-upping himself by securing Europa League football via seventh placed, they came good on their promise to name the place after him. It's now called the Royal Dyche.

Don't hold your breath on the 51-year-old winning over many landlords in Merseyside any time soon given the mess he will have to unfold at Goodison Park, but make no mistake that Dyche is someone who gets people to believe and makes the seemingly impossible happen.

Everton are club that has lost its way and identity after the sacking of Frank Lampard - which came following one win in 14 games. For ten years, Dyche gave Burnley stability and made them brave, tough to beat and aggressive.

When it comes to rescuing teams from the drop, he has bucket-loads of experience and he'll be no stranger to this fire-fight.

He's never managed a club of Everton's size before but his no-nonsense attitude and old fashioned disciplines might be exactly what the Toffees are crying out for - as he prepares to be unveiled at the club.

Sportsmail takes a look at what Dyche could bring to the blue side of Merseyside and the reasons why he could help the team escape from the jaws of relegation.

BURNLEY CONNECTION

Dyche will be arriving at Goodison to a familiar crop of players who know his way of playing to a tee.

James Tarkowski and Michael Keane were both part of a disciplined back line at Burnley under Dyche and it will take them little time to get up to speed - and they'll be able to get that message across to their team-mates too.

Tarkowski has been a regular for Everton this season, starting all 20 of their games and he'll be a key man under Dyche. However, Keane hasn't seen anything close to the same amount of action - featuring for just 22 minutes in total in the top flight.

He can expect to get a fresh chance to turn over a new leaf under his old boss Dyche, who played him as a regular during his three seasons at Turf Moor between 2014 and 2017.

Keane especially will be motivated to show he can come into this underperforming Everton side and add a new element - while Dyche will also have Dwight McNeil in his ranks.

The winger was a key man under Dyche for five seasons but has seen his game time drop off at Everton since his £20m move to Goodison last summer. He's started 10 games in the league but has been named on the bench eight times.

Those three players will be key for Dyche - perhaps not necessarily when it comes to performances, but for instilling their manager's message, encouraging their team-mates and showing the kind of right attitude Dyche expects.

GETTING THE TEAM ORGANISED AND BACK TO WINNING WAYS

Something Everton are in dire need of. The Toffees have only conceded 28 goals this season - not nearly as bad as their relegation rivals like Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton - but in recent games they have imploded in big moments.

They conceded twice in seven first half minutes against West Ham - just before the interval - and that proved enough to allow the Hammers to sit back and defend their lead.

The games prior to that saw them take the lead against Southampton before the basement boys mounted a late comeback to win 2-1 - with Brighton romping to a 4-0 lead in the first half against them at the start of the month before Demarai Gray's consolation.

The same implosion was seen on Boxing Day against Wolves as Yerry Mina put the Toffees ahead before the Midlands hit back through Daniel Podence and then Rayan Ait Nouri in the last minute of stoppage time to win it.

It's not about the defeats - it's about the manner of the defeats that Dyche will have to pay special attention to, and in truth this has been a problem plaguing Everton for some time.

It was last season when the Toffees imploded once again at Dyche's Burnley last April - which saw Everton go into the break 2-1 up before losing 3-2 late on.

At the time, Dyche gave a brutal response when asked what he told his players in the dressing room at the interval.

'It's hard to explain but sometimes you can of sense that a team might have lost how to win a game. I said to them at half-time "I'm not sure these lot know how to win a game lads", away from home particularly.

'I said "We've got to play on that mentality, we do it by playing forward with better quality".'

Now Dyche will be tasked with getting 'these lot' winning again - nearly a year after making those cutting comments. His teams have long been associated with being disciplined and organised - defensively, at set-pieces and going forward.

Everton need to become a unit again and fast.

EMPHASIS ON HARD WORK

Everton's motto Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum is the latin for 'Nothing but the best is good enough'. Well, they've fallen dreadfully short of that standard this season.

Values and principles will soon become a core part of what Dyche is trying to bring to Everton - and it all stems from hard work and what he calls 'old fashioned values'.

A note that was written by Dyche and put up in the dressing room in 2014 went viral ahead of their promotion to the Premier League - telling Burnley that they could not be successful without eight key principles.

'It's very difficult to be successful without core values,' the note said.

'They are called old-fashioned values but they have never been more modern: RESPECT, GOOD MANNERS, GOOD TIME-KEEPING, PRIDE, PASSION, HARD WORK, BELIEF and INTEGRITY.

'They are the glue that holds everything together.'

Under Dyche, the club's motto will become the standard again. Expect to see the club go back to basics and play in a lot simpler but much more aggressive fashion - never stopping to fight for every second ball and 50/50.

This season Everton have lost all the big moments and been outclassed and well as outfought. The latter cannot afford to happen under Dyche at the very least.

[IMG 9290296 /]

Dyche may have given away his ideology of football to Everton fans already after an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football in October.

'I would imagine (the perception of me is) 4-4-2, pretty direct football, defensive,' he said. 'On the positive side, because that sounds a bit negative… hard-working, strong team ethic, strong feel, good coacher.

'Whatever job I get, if I get one, I want the fans to know that they’ve got a team that’s going to give everything. They’ve got a team that’s going to work. They’ve got a team that’s got heart. So that won’t change.

'What I’d do is look at the technical understanding of the team, the tactical aspect, what’s their background, where have they been, what’s been their influences? You have to piece that together and start moulding into a team. And that’s how I view how football should personally work within a team.

'You get that right, and everything else starts to look after itself.'

BRING BACK THE FUN FACTOR

There's one thing that's clear about Everton this season - they're not enjoying their football and with Dyche things are rarely dull.

The ex-Watford boss can be quite the character and most journalists who have covered Burnley for the last decade will tell you he rarely fails to entertain at his pre-match press conferences.

From picking up a reporter's phone and answering it after being interrupted to making a joke about Lionel Messi coming to Turf Moor, Dyche likes to keep things light and cheery and that can only be a positive for these glum-looking Everton stars.

He left fans in hysterics after a reporter accidentally claimed Burnley were in a 'title fight' rather than a relegation fight in 2015 - with the manager acting incredibly excitable at the prospect.

'Title fight? Get in there! You beauty! Love that from you. I didn't say it - no headlines. I did not say that we were in a title fight, the media said it.'

It was 2020 when Dyche made his jibe about bringing the world's greatest player to the club.

'Messi's agreed it!' Dyche joked. 'Get in. I knew he'd come. Sorry I did I just say that out loud in front of all you? Yeah well, cat's out of the bag.'

He also enjoys poking fun at himself, as he embraced reporters asking questions about why his voice was so deep and husky.

'It's a fact, I did [eat worms] and I also smoke exhaust pipes, that's what I've been told in the past, that's what makes my voice like this. I eat gravel for breakfast, that was another thing. Them three combined are often what I use to keep this voice sounding like this.'